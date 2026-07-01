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Knicks lose Mitchell Robinson to Eastern Conference contender in free agency

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Mitchell Robinson warming up
Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) warms up before the 2026 NBA Playoffs game against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks entered NBA free agency with some questions, and the NBA champions just lost a big piece of the puzzle.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that center Mitchell Robinson agreed to a three-year deal with the Boston Celtics. The new contract for Robinson is worth a total of $47.4 million.

Robinson spent his entire NBA career with the Knicks after being selected in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft. The Knicks were initially expected to make it a priority to keep Robinson, but things changed on that front.

The Brooklyn Nets were another team with interest in Mitchell Robinson, but the big man cashed in on a heavy payday from the Celtics.

Boston also agreed to a one-year deal with veteran Mike Conley Jr. on Wednesday, and right now, Jaylen Brown is also on the roster despite his name swirling in trade talks.

The Celtics made a run at acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo, and although that pursuit failed, they are piecing together a roster in hopes of returning to the NBA Finals.

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