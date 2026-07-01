Knicks lose Mitchell Robinson to Eastern Conference contender in free agency

The New York Knicks entered NBA free agency with some questions, and the NBA champions just lost a big piece of the puzzle.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that center Mitchell Robinson agreed to a three-year deal with the Boston Celtics . The new contract for Robinson is worth a total of $47.4 million.

Free agent center Mitchell Robinson has agreed to a three-year, $47.4 million deal to sign with the Boston Celtics, with a player option in third season, sources tell ESPN. Robinson departs the Knicks after serving a key role on the historic championship team. pic.twitter.com/tl3R6nlU1m — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Robinson spent his entire NBA career with the Knicks after being selected in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft. The Knicks were initially expected to make it a priority to keep Robinson, but things changed on that front.

The Brooklyn Nets were another team with interest in Mitchell Robinson , but the big man cashed in on a heavy payday from the Celtics.

Boston also agreed to a one-year deal with veteran Mike Conley Jr. on Wednesday, and right now, Jaylen Brown is also on the roster despite his name swirling in trade talks.

The Celtics made a run at acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo , and although that pursuit failed, they are piecing together a roster in hopes of returning to the NBA Finals.