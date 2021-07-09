Knicks open to RJ Barrett trade?

The New York Knicks just made the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade. But they could be aggressive this summer in trying to find a piece to really put them over the top.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reports this week that Knicks swingman RJ Barrett is not seen as untouchable in a trade for a superstar. The Knicks are said to be eyeing Portland star Damian Lillard as one potential target.

Barrett only recently turned 21 and had a very strong sophomore season. He averaged 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game on 40.1 percent from three. Barrett was also remarkably durable, starting in all 72 games for the Knicks.

That said, the Knicks may be looking for a true No. 1 scoring option in the backcourt. Be it Lillard or this other star guard, it sounds like they are willing to fork over some quality young talent to get it.

