Ex-Lakers forward joining rival team as assistant coach

After once playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, an ex-NBA forward is now headed elsewhere in the Pacific Division.

Mike Muscala is joining the Phoenix Suns as an assistant coach, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Saturday. Muscala, who just announced his retirement as a player last year, is now going into coaching at 34 years old.

Lakers fans are familiar with Muscala, who played for the team in 2019. Most notably, Muscala went to the Lakers as part of the ill-fated trade that saw them send Ivica Zubac to the rival LA Clippers (with Zubac since blossoming into one of the best two-way centers in the league).

Muscala played 11 total seasons in the NBA, averaging 5.9 points per game on 37.3 percent three-point shooting overall. In addition to the Lakers, he also suited up for the Atlanta Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Boston Celtics, the Washington Wizards, and the Detroit Pistons.

Though Muscala never played in his NBA career with the Suns, he does share a notable connection with them. His tenure with the Hawks overlapped with that of new Phoenix head coach Jordan Ott. For Atlanta, Ott used to serve as a video coordinator during Muscala’s time there.

Muscala was actually one of the more underrated characters in the NBA during his playing career, going viral for both his wholesome LinkedIn updates as well as his unique tattoos. Now Muscala is set to bring his vibes to the Suns as an assistant coach on Ott’s staff.