Lakers hiring figure with notable connection to Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers are continuing the red carpet treatment for Luka Doncic.

The Lakers are hiring Jeremy Holsopple as their new head strength and conditioning coach, veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported on Monday. Holsopple is a renowned figure who was named the NBA’s top strength and conditioning coach back in March 2021.

Most notably, Holsopple has a pre-existing connection with the Lakers franchise player Doncic. Holsopple used to serve as the strength and conditioning coach for the Dallas Mavericks from 2013-25. There he worked closely with Doncic, who first arrived in Dallas in 2018.

But Holsopple was fired by the Mavericks earlier this year in a surprise move. The decision by the team came after they had also parted ways with other training staff members who were known to be close with Doncic.

With the Mavericks trading Doncic to the Lakers this past February, he is now set to be reunited with Holsopple in Los Angeles. Doncic also recently agreed to a lucrative new long-term contract with the Lakers, so it looks like the team is doing everything that they can to make him comfortable moving forward.

The 26-year-old Doncic, a five-time NBA All-Star, might not have to rely on Holsopple as heavily any more given that he has already lost a crazy amount of weight this summer by his own doing (mainly due to a strict regimen of dieting and workouts). But it certainly won’t hurt for Doncic to have another familiar face with him in Los Angeles.