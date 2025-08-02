Luka Doncic agrees to new contract with Lakers

Luka Doncic has officially committed long-term to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Doncic has signed a contract extension with the Lakers. The star revealed the news himself on social media, writing that he is “excited to keep working to bring championships to LA and make Laker Nation proud.”

I just signed my extension with the Lakers. Excited to keep working to bring championships to LA and make Laker Nation proud. Grateful to the Lakers, my teammates and all the fans who’ve shown so much love since day one. This is just the beginning. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/PrTfTxxlpU — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) August 2, 2025

Shams Charania of ESPN reported that Doncic signed a three-year, $165 max extension with the Lakers.

The move puts an end to the lingering speculation about Doncic’s future with the team. Doncic was set to become a free agent next summer, and as long as that remained the case, there was some thought that other teams might try to tempt the Lakers into moving him. That is certainly off the table now.

For the Lakers, things could not be working out much better. Doncic appears to be highly motivated entering his first full season with the team. Now they know they have a commitment from him beyond this season, and should get at least three high-quality campaigns out of him.

In 28 games after being acquired by the Lakers, Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game.