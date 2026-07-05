LaMelo Ball reveals big change he made after crashing his car

LaMelo Ball has made a grown-up decision after causing a car crash midway through his last season with the Charlotte Hornets .

In February, the 24-year-old Ball crashed into another vehicle while driving his custom Hummer at a busy downtown Charlotte intersection. While nobody was injured from the incident, Ball made negative headlines during what ended up being a banner season for the Hornets.

Minnesota Timberwolves fans will be happy to hear that Ball won’t be behind the wheel of any cars speeding around Minneapolis. The Ball family was together on the first episode of “The Lavar Ball Show,” where Melo revealed that he had actually gotten a driver.

When his father, Lavar, asked what cars LaMelo had been driving lately, the youngest Ball brother stated that he’s now traveling in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. Lavar read between the lines and understood it meant that his son had gotten himself a driver.

Things got AWKWARD after LaVar and Lonzo Ball started trolling LaMelo Ball over his reckless driving, with LaMelo admitting he bought a Sprinter and hired a driver 😭👀



“..thank god.. you need to stay in the back seat..” pic.twitter.com/WeXKjBw3dy — Peak Culture (@TheCulturePeak) July 5, 2026

LaMelo may have a new perspective on life after he welcomed his to the world in May. The baby boy, whom Ball gave a rather unusual name to, was fittingly on his lap as he admitted to getting a driver.

The Timberwolves are hoping LaMelo Ball ’s maturation happens both on and off the court. Ball’s success in Minnesota could very well be the key to keeping Anthony Edwards happy for the foreseeable future.