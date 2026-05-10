LaMelo Ball gives an unusual name to his baby son

LaMelo Ball appears to be continuing the family tradition.

The Charlotte Hornets star Ball and his partner Analicia Chaves announced to People Magazine over the weekend that they recently welcomed a baby son. Their son was born in January of this year and is named LaOne.

Chaves also shared in a post to Instagram for Mother’s Day on Sunday that she and Ball are launching a nonprofit called “I Am Fertility.” The nonprofit is designed to offer support and aid to women navigating fertility and in vitro fertilization (IVF) journeys.

Ball, 24, and Chaves, 36, have been together for the last several years. Chaves is an influencer and model who goes by the name “Ana Montana” on Instagram (where she has roughly 3 million followers).

The former NBA All-Star Ball just completed his sixth season in the NBA, averaging 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game for the Hornets. He helped lead Charlotte to a surprise 44-38 record, but they eventually lost in the NBA play-in tournament (with Ball drawing plenty of controversy along the way).

Meanwhile, the name of LaOne is definitely unusual but very on-brand for the Ball brothers. In particular, Ball’s older brother LiAngelo gave a similarly unorthodox name to his own baby son a few years ago.