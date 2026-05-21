LeBron James’ future with Lakers may come down to 1 key deadline

LeBron James ’ future remains unclear ahead of what would be his 24th season in the NBA.

After the Los Angeles Lakers got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder , questions swirled about whether or not James would retire or play another year. If he does play in 2026-27, it might not be in LA, although nobody knows just yet.

On Thursday, NBA insider Brian Windhorst revealed that there might be an important deadline for James to decide whether or not he will play for the Lakers: July 1.

“If the Lakers don’t get a clear answer from LeBron by July 1st, they may have to renounce his rights,” Windhorst said. “I would be stunned if that happened, but there is a little bit more of an urgency.”

"If the Lakers don't get a clear answer from LeBron by July 1st, they may have to renounce his rights. … I would be stunned if that happened, but there is a little bit more of an urgency." @WindhorstESPN details LeBron's free agency scenarios ✍️ pic.twitter.com/7NpA0O6aaS — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 21, 2026

Besides the Lakers, James has been linked to teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors .

A return to LA is definitely possible, but reports of James taking the veteran’s minimum deal were shut down by NBA insider Jake Fischer.

As far as a timeline, James says he hasn’t thought about it much at this moment.

“I haven’t even really thought about it too much. Obviously, I understand that I’m a free agent and I can control my own destiny — being here with [the Lakers] for the foreseeable future or if it’s going somewhere else,” James said, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“But I think at some point in June, late June, as July rolls around — free agency starts to get going and as July rolls around and maybe into August, we’ll start to kind of get a feel of what my future may look like,” James added.

The Lakers need to do something this summer, and they might not have time to wait around for a decision by James if it lingers into the free agency frenzy.

The NBa free agency negotiation period begins on June 30, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. ET with the new league year kicking off on July 1, so the Lakers are sure hoping for a decision by then.