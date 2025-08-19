Little League World Series player calls out his coach’s meme attempt

A Little League World Series manager tried to loosen his team up with a meme during a tense part of Tuesday’s game, but at least one of his players was not having it.

David Bogan, the manager of the Little League team from Irmo, S.C., made a mound visit while the team’s Hawaiian opponents were threatening with two on and one out in the 5th inning of Tuesday’s elimination game. In an effort to break the tension, he tried to make a reference to “six seven,” a popular Gen Z meme.

“When I was in college, I played golf at a place called Calder Golf. Guess what the average score was? Six seven,” Bogan said.

The joke did not land with catcher Andrew Bogan, who also happens to be the manager’s son.

“Oh my gosh, be quiet,” the younger Bogan could be heard saying.

Little League coach drops a "six seven" reference and one of the players says "Oh my gosh, be quiet" pic.twitter.com/h2CxaqKPMi — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) August 19, 2025

It’s bad enough when the coach makes a cringeworthy attempt at a meme. It’s even worse when the coach is your dad, evidently.

Bogan has received attention for his motivational speeches throughout the Little League World Series, including one in which he used Skittles as a motivational tool.

The team from South Carolina needed a win to advance on Tuesday and got it. They ultimately got it, defeating the team from Hawaii 3-0.