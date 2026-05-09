Mavericks poach Mike Schmitz from Trail Blazers for GM position

The Dallas Mavericks have hired Mike Schmitz as their new general manager, the team announced on Friday.

Schmitz, who served as assistant general manager for the Portland Trail Blazers since 2022, will be responsible for overseeing the franchise’s basketball operations under president Masai Ujiri.

Schmitz is known for his intelligence and discipline in player evaluation. He spent six years as a draft analyst for ESPN before joining the Blazers, and earlier worked with Yahoo! Sports and the Phoenix Suns . His global scouting experience is a major asset, particularly his connections in Africa.

Schmitz has been involved in Basketball Without Borders and assisted the Ugandan national team as a coach.

Ujiri stated that Schmitz is one of the most respected evaluators and basketball minds in the NBA. He brings a relentless work ethic and understands how to build an aligned collaborative culture.

“Mike is one of the most respected evaluators and basketball minds in the NBA,” Ujiri said in a statement, via ESPN. “He brings intelligence, discipline, humility and a relentless work ethic to everything he does. Just as importantly, he understands how to build an aligned, collaborative culture across every part of a basketball organization. We are building something special in Dallas, and Mike will be a major part of that vision.”

Schmitz said joining the Mavericks is an incredible opportunity, and he respects the vision for the franchise’s future.

“Joining the Dallas Mavericks is an incredible opportunity,” Schmitz said in a statement. “I have tremendous respect for Masai, this ownership group and the vision they have for the future of this franchise. I’m excited to get to work alongside the talented people already in place and help build a championship-caliber organization.”

The hire marks the start of a new era for the Mavericks, which follows the firing of previous general manager Nico Harrison in November 2025 amid early-season struggles.