Video: Donovan Mitchell’s fiancee had a Game 7 scare

Donovan Mitchell had an unexpected interaction with his fiancée, Coco Jones, during Sunday’s Game 7 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons .

Jones was among the thousands in attendance to watch the Cavs and the Pistons go at it in the finale of their second-round series at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. During a moment in the contest, Mitchell nearly crashed into Jones, who was seated near the baseline, after being fouled by Pistons forward Ausar Thompson .

Fortunately for Jones, her reflexes were quick enough to prevent Mitchell from completely landing on her, as she extended her arm to help break the Cavs star’s fall.

Here is the video of the interaction.

Donovan Mitchell crashes under the hoop…



But his fiancée @TheRealCocoJ braces his fall 😅 pic.twitter.com/QVjsZi9fi6 — NBA (@NBA) May 18, 2026

Mitchell seemed too focused on the game that he barely checked on Jones, giving her only a quick glance before getting back to the court. Jones, meanwhile, smiled it off, though she also appeared to be a bit surprised by what happened.

She and Mitchell later had a bigger reason to smile, as the Cavaliers completed a second-round upset win over the Pistons, with Cleveland taking Game 7, 125-94.

After scoring 26 points on 10/22 shooting from the field in the series-clincher versus Detroit, Mitchell will look to lead the Cavs in the Eastern Conference finals against the New York Knicks .