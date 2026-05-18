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Fans called out the WNBA for snubbing Caitlin Clark

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Caitlin Clark on the court
May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

There is no bigger draw in the WNBA than Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, but the league seemingly failed to capitalize on her fame when it shared a graphic on social media to promote Sunday’s games.

The Fever had a night game against the Seattle Storm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., and instead of Clark, the league used a photo of Indiana rookie guard Raven Johnson to market the showdown in the said graphic.

Fans were quick to call out the WNBA for choosing Johnson over Clark, who is undeniably the face of the Indiana franchise and a major reason women’s basketball has reached the popularity it enjoys today.

Perhaps the WNBA simply thought that it would be better to use the opportunity to give Johnson exposure in the ad rather than Clark, who doesn’t really need an introduction to fans. Johnson is a rookie selected by the Fever 10th overall in the 2026 WNBA Draft and isn’t quite a household name yet. 

She’s got the potential to be a star someday, and from that angle, it makes some sense for the league to give her some shine over Clark, who’s already one of the most recognizable faces not just in the WNBA but in sports in general.

In any case, the Fever got the job done against Seattle, as they came away with an 89-78 victory, with Clark leading the way for Indiana with 21 points. Johnson came off the bench and scored 0 points with 1 assist and 3 turnovers.

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