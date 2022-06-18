NBA GM roasts Bill Simmons after Celtics’ loss in Finals

One NBA executive thinks that Bill Simmons is on some big-time copium right now.

Simmons, The Ringer CEO and outspoken Boston sports fan, shared a tweet Friday after the Boston Celtics were defeated by the Golden State Warriors in the Finals. In the tweet, Simmons voiced his opinion that the Warriors do not meet the criteria for being a dynasty, even with their latest title victory.

Here’s what I wrote in a 2012 Grantland piece about the concept of an NBA dynasty (and how that word gets thrown around too liberally). I personally don’t think GSW’s 4 titles in 8 years qualifies yet — which is how I felt about the 1999-2007 Spurs too.https://t.co/dVjByAZMaD — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 17, 2022

Simmons’ tweet drew backlash from many, most notably from Philadelphia 76ers general manager Daryl Morey.

“Only someone from Boston would not call it a dynasty,” wrote Morey. “are you auditioning for sas [Stephen A. Smith’s] role on [ESPN’s] first take?”

Only someone from Boston would not call it a dynasty…are you auditioning for sas role on first take? — Daryl MorΞy 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) June 17, 2022

Morey has a great point here, as that is an unspeakably bad and biased take from Simmons, who is just trying to gatekeep to discredit the Warriors. By any definition, Golden State’s six Finals appearances and four rings in an eight-season span (including back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018 and an NBA-record 73-win season in 2016) make them an undeniable dynasty, especially since they did it with largely the same core throughout. Even Morey, who suffered greatly at the hands of the Warriors as Houston Rockets GM for many years, can recognize their greatness.

Simmons does have a bit of a personal beef with one Golden State star. But by putting out a tweet like that, especially with his infamous homerism for the Celtics, you knew that Simmons was going to get dunked on.