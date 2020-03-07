pixel 1
Saturday, March 7, 2020

Report: NBA may limit media access due to coronavirus

March 7, 2020
by Grey Papke

Adam Silver

Coronavirus fears could lead to a significant change in one aspect of the NBA quite soon.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA is giving consideration to closing locker rooms to media and restricting them to players and team personnel in a bid to slow the spread of the virus. Media obligations would then be handled at another location.

The NHL has already done this as of Saturday, and Elliotte Friedman of CBC reported that other professional sports leagues are likely to do the same based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.

This would be the first major protocol change mandated by the league in light of the ongoing health crisis. It is not in response to any current cases, but rather an effort to mitigate potential spread of the virus.

The NBA is working on other, more significant contingency plans in preparation for the possibility of a more severe outbreak. It does not appear those plans are close to being implemented at this time.


