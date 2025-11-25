Nikola Jokic throws the craziest pass of NBA season

Nikola Jokic was at it again this week with his witchcraft and wizardry.

Jokic and the Denver Nuggets faced off on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tenn. During the closing stages of the fourth quarter, Jokic threw an absolutely ludicrous pass to Nuggets teammate Peyton Watson for the assist.

As he was driving one-on-one against Grizzlies big man Santi Aldama, Jokic seemingly got his vision blocked by a double-team from Memphis’ Cam Spencer. But somehow, Jokic was still able to find a cutting Watson down by the baseline and dropped a feathery soft pass behind his back (in one clean motion too) to Watson for the easy layup.

Check it out.

Nikola Jokic is no doubt one of the greatest passers in the game.



Absolutely nuts.pic.twitter.com/4392jAYTgr — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 25, 2025

Some social media users also noted that even the Grizzlies bench was visibly stunned by the majesty of Jokic’s dime there.

peep the Grizz bench reactions to this Jokic pass lol pic.twitter.com/m0CZhTTDbf — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) November 25, 2025

The three-time MVP Jokic finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 16 assists on the game. That helped the Nuggets secure the 125-115 victory over the Grizzlies to move to 13-4 on the season.

Now 30 years old, Jokic has already produced some absolute poetry before when it comes to his passes. But with that dime on Monday from a seemingly impossible angle and window of vision, Jokic may have submitted some of his best work yet.