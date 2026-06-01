Stephen Curry lands 10-year endorsement deal after Under Armour split

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has made a decision on his next shoe company.
Curry and Under Armour parted ways in November after 12 years together. Curry is now signing a monster 10-year deal with a Chinese company called Li-Ning. Curry announced the new partnership in a video released on social media on Monday.
The partnership of a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/PtnTakEf4a— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 1, 2026
Curry’s partnership with the Chinese brand will allow the Warriors star to “sign athletes under his brand” and includes a golf line, according to details obtained from ESPN’s Shams Charania.
Part of Curry’s decision to pick Li-Ning was that he was impressed by the comfort of the shoes worn by Warriors teammate Jimmy Butler, as well as Dwyane Wade and CJ McCollum.
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has signed a shoe endorsement contract with Chinese company Li-Ning — a landmark 10-year deal, sources tell ESPN. Li-Ning extends his Curry Brand venture globally and encompasses basketball products, athleisure, the ability for Curry to… pic.twitter.com/RgXull3PjU— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 1, 2026
The company was founded by Li Ning, a famous Chinese gymnast who won six gold medals at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.
Curry called it the “partnership of a lifetime.”
Stephen Curry left Nike in 2013 to sign with Under Armour, and now he will begin a new venture that should have a significant impact on a global scale.