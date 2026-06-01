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Stephen Curry lands 10-year endorsement deal after Under Armour split

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Stephen Curry looks ahead
Apr 5, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has made a decision on his next shoe company.

Curry and Under Armour parted ways in November after 12 years together. Curry is now signing a monster 10-year deal with a Chinese company called Li-Ning. Curry announced the new partnership in a video released on social media on Monday.

Curry’s partnership with the Chinese brand will allow the Warriors star to “sign athletes under his brand” and includes a golf line, according to details obtained from ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Part of Curry’s decision to pick Li-Ning was that he was impressed by the comfort of the shoes worn by Warriors teammate Jimmy Butler, as well as Dwyane Wade and CJ McCollum.

The company was founded by Li Ning, a famous Chinese gymnast who won six gold medals at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Curry called it the “partnership of a lifetime.”

Stephen Curry left Nike in 2013 to sign with Under Armour, and now he will begin a new venture that should have a significant impact on a global scale.

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