Stephen Curry lands 10-year endorsement deal after Under Armour split

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has made a decision on his next shoe company.

Curry and Under Armour parted ways in November after 12 years together. Curry is now signing a monster 10-year deal with a Chinese company called Li-Ning. Curry announced the new partnership in a video released on social media on Monday.

The partnership of a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/PtnTakEf4a — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 1, 2026

Curry’s partnership with the Chinese brand will allow the Warriors star to “sign athletes under his brand” and includes a golf line, according to details obtained from ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Part of Curry’s decision to pick Li-Ning was that he was impressed by the comfort of the shoes worn by Warriors teammate Jimmy Butler, as well as Dwyane Wade and CJ McCollum .

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has signed a shoe endorsement contract with Chinese company Li-Ning — a landmark 10-year deal, sources tell ESPN. Li-Ning extends his Curry Brand venture globally and encompasses basketball products, athleisure, the ability for Curry to… pic.twitter.com/RgXull3PjU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 1, 2026

The company was founded by Li Ning, a famous Chinese gymnast who won six gold medals at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Curry called it the “partnership of a lifetime.”

Stephen Curry left Nike in 2013 to sign with Under Armour, and now he will begin a new venture that should have a significant impact on a global scale.