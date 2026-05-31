Paige Bueckers had the best reaction to her jersey selling for an absurd auction price

Paige Bueckers feels like the auction market may have overestimated the value of one of her most sought-after pieces of memorabilia.

Melissa Triebwasser of The IX Sports reported that the Dallas Wings jersey Bueckers wore in her WNBA debut in the 2025 season was recently auctioned off for a record-breaking $64,720.

Triebwasser tried to get Bueckers’ thoughts on the expensive transaction, and the former UConn Huskies star said she wouldn’t even shell out that kind of money to buy her own jersey.

“That’s insane to me, just thinking about it,” Bueckers said, via Triebwasser. “That much money is insane to me. I’m just feeling very grateful and feeling blessed that people are that invested in women’s sports. You can see the rise in popularity, the growth in respect. I wouldn’t even pay $10 for my own jersey.”

Bueckers has been living up to the hype since the Wings took her first overall at the 2025 WNBA Draft . In her first season, she averaged 19.2 points on a 47.7% shooting from the field with 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds through 36 games.

Bueckers’ WNBA debut, however, was a 99-84 loss to the Minnesota Lynx, with Bueckers scoring 10 points on 3/10 shooting with 7 rebounds and 2 assists in 30 minutes.