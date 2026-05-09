Bettor had rough beat on his Paul George ticket in Game 3

One sports bettor thought Paul George was about to bless him with a $10,000 postseason payout. Instead, George let both the bettor and the entire Philadelphia 76ers fan base down on Friday night.

A spectator posted his FanDuel ticket after the first quarter of Game 3 between the 76ers and New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa. The bettor had placed $200 on a parlay bet for George to score 30+ points and hit 6+ three-pointers in the contest.

The bet, which would have paid out $10,401.69, was looking like it could very well cash after the opening period. George looked like prime “Playoff P” early, scoring 15 points on 6/9 shooting with a trio of triples.

Halfway there through the 1st qtr 😱 pic.twitter.com/Xi7qmw7ZlJ — Joke 🃏 (@Jokeeee_) May 8, 2026

George was already 50% of the way there after 12 minutes. All that was needed was for PG13 to replicate those numbers across three more quarters.

The first quarter, however, was the end of any enthusiasm for the bettor. From the second quarter to the end of the game, George missed all nine of his shot attempts, including four three-point tries. He ended up going scoreless the rest of the way in a 108-94 loss in Game 3.

Paul George since the 1st quarter:



🧱 0 PTS

🧱 0-9 FG

🧱 0-4 3P pic.twitter.com/5wN9dTO0B0 — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) May 9, 2026

Most bad beats in sports betting happen in the closing seconds, hitting the bettor like an unexpected punch to the gut. This man’s bet died a slower, more painful death as hope diminished with every clank off of George’s fingertips after the first quarter.