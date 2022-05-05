Pelicans share big news after promising season

The New Orleans Pelicans were one of the NBA’s feel-good stories this season, and many are betting that the good times will keep rolling next season as well.

The Pelicans announced some big news this week following the completion of their surprise playoff run. They said in an official release that all floor seats for the 2022-23 season were already sold out.

“We are thrilled to announce all floor seats in the Smoothie King Center next season are sold out,” Pelicans team president Dennis Lauscha was quoted as saying. “Our Pelicans fanbase showed exceptional support throughout the homestretch of the 2021-22 season, and we look forward to seeing all of our fans come out and continue to support this team next year.”

The Pelicans should not have even sniffed the playoffs after starting the year 1-12 and not having Zion Williamson all season. But under first-year coach Willie Green, the team surged late in the year thanks to the addition of CJ McCollum, the emergence of unheralded rookies Herbert Jones and Jose Alvarado, and the stellar play of Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas.

New Orleans improbably won two straight play-in tournament contests to officially qualify for the NBA playoffs and even took two games off the 64-win Phoenix Suns in Round 1. Now the Pelicans will hopefully be getting the former No. 1 overall pick Williamson back healthy for next season and have all their other core guys under contract for 2022-23 as well. Given how easy the team is to root for on top of that, and it is no wonder that the local fans are already showing out for them.