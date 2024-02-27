Monty Williams blasts refs for ‘worst call of the season’ in Knicks-Pistons game

The Detroit Pistons nearly escaped Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y. with a massive upset. Instead, Pistons head coach Monty Williams escaped from his press conference abruptly after delivering a tongue-lashing against the game’s referees.

The New York Knicks survived against the Pistons in a 113-111 affair that featured a frantic finish in the closing seconds.

The Knicks, trailing 111-110, had possession with the shot clock turned off. After a mad scramble for a loose ball, Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson managed to intercept a pass intended for Knicks star Jalen Brunson.

But before Thompson could fire an outlet pass to a wide-open Cade Cunningham, Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo rammed into Thompson and dislodged the ball. Brunson recovered the loose ball and found Josh Hart for what became the game-winning basket plus the foul with 2.8 seconds left.

KNICKS UNREAL ENDING TO WIN IT 😱 WHAT A GAME. pic.twitter.com/U8jQKXt8sf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 27, 2024

Williams was incensed after the game. He labeled the no-call as the “worst” of the season for the 8-49 Pistons.

“The absolutely worst call of the season,” said Williams. “No call. … We had a chance to win the game. [DiVincenzo] dove into Ausar’s legs and there was a no-call. That’s an abomination. You cannot miss that in an NBA game, period.”

Monty Williams calls out the officiating after a close 113-111 loss to the Knicks. #DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/aMqT83jsL9 — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) February 27, 2024

Williams stood up and left the room after his speech without taking any questions.

NBA coaches have delivered some scathing rants this season over what they believe to be poor officiating. Williams just added another one to the archive.

During the officials’ pool report, referee James Williams admitted that there indeed should have been a foul called against DiVincenzo.

Tonight’s pool report, in which James Williams admits he blew the call on Ausar Thompson in the closing seconds of tonight’s Knicks win over the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/IdqR1zwXuc — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 27, 2024

The Pistons fell behind by as many as 13 points. They battled back to retake the lead midway through the fourth quarter only to come up short.

It’s the second game in a row that Detroit has lost in part due to a call — or in this case, non-call — in the final possession of the game. The Pistons on Saturday lost 112-109 to the Orlando Magic after Paolo Banchero drained a basket through contact.

PAOLO BANCHERO FOR THE WIN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/rhadvKOX3F — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 25, 2024

The Pistons have lost six in a row and remain at the bottom of the NBA standings.