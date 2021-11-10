Scottie Pippen answers if Larsa Pippen’s public affairs bother him

Scottie Pippen has maintained a relatively low profile until recently. Prior to being inspired by “The Last Dance” to write a book, Pippen rarely made sports headlines. However, Pippen was dragged into tabloid talk due to the actions of his estranged wife, Larsa.

Larsa got involved with Tristan Thompson at one point a few years ago. She also was involved with rapper future. Then Larsa recently dated NBA player Malik Beasley. This has all been since the two filed for divorce, reconciled, and then filed again.

In an interview with GQ to promote his new book “Unguarded,” Pippen was asked whether he was bothered by his relationship with Larsa becoming public fodder. He specifically was asked whether it was harder to have their relationship “picked apart” by the press.

Scottie downplayed the matter. He suggested his relationship with Larsa was over by the time things became public fodder, which lessened the sting.

“I don’t think that it was picked apart,” Scottie told GQ. “I think the relationship was already over. I think the press caught the end of it and was able to try and plug it together.

“The press bothers you a lot … but do it really bother me? No. That’s what they do. They create ‘press.'”

It’s impressive that Pippen was able to avoid being bothered by the gossip headlines involving Larsa. Or, at least he didn’t let on that he was bothered by them. But when it came to Michael Jordan, Pippen wasn’t shy about letting us know that he was bothered.

