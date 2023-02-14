Serge Ibaka reportedly has mutual interest with 1 playoff team

One NBA playoff team may be about to add a Serge protector.

Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald is reporting this week that former All-Defensive First Teamer Serge Ibaka shares mutual interest with the Miami Heat. Ibaka was dealt by the Milwaukee Bucks to the Indiana Pacers at the deadline as part of the Jae Crowder trade. But Ibaka was only in there to match salaries, and the Pacers have since waived him.

The 33-year-old Ibaka didn’t really get much of an opportunity to play for the Bucks this season, seeing just 185 total minutes. But as a sound shot-blocker and three-point triggerman, Ibaka could really lift Miami’s second unit. The Heat are in need of another bench big after trading away Dewayne Dedmon (amid a public outburst). Meanwhile, 22-year-old rookie Orlando Robinson is a decent piece but is not quite ready for the bright lights yet.

At 32-25, Miami is quietly putting together another solid season. But they still have two open roster spots left to fill and were recently linked to a former Ibaka teammate as well.