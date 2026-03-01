Shaq takes another shot at ‘soft a–’ Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert can’t even mind his business these days without catching a stray from Shaquille O’Neal.

O’Neal and the “Inside the NBA” crew were working Sunday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets for ESPN. During halftime at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., the broadcast played a clip of Wolves guard Donte DiVincenzo, who was mic’d up.

DiVincenzo, who missed a free throw in the first half, joked, “I shoot free throws like Shaq.” ESPN then cut to O’Neal in the studio who was unenthused and said, “I wish I was playing too. I’d flagrant his a– the next game.”

Eventually though, O’Neal softened and turned his wrath to DiVincenzo’s teammate Gobert instead. “Actually no, I like DiVincenzo. I’m gonna take it out on soft a– Rudy Gobert,” said O’Neal.

Here is the full video (but obviously watch out for the bad language).

Gobert did not even play all that poorly on Sunday. He finished with seven points, 15 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block as Minnesota went on to defeat Denver by a 117-108 final score.

But we know that hating on the former Defensive Player of the Year Gobert is one of O’Neal’s favorite pastimes. He has taken multiple profane shots at Gobert over the years and once admitted that his grudge was born out of jealousy over Gobert’s salary.