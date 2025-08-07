Sophie Cunningham reacts over social media to being hit by dildo

Sophie Cunningham is at least keeping a good sense of humor after being hit by an object that she would rather not have been.

The Indiana Fever guard Cunningham was involved this week in the latest dildo-throwing incident at a WNBA game. During Tuesday’s game between the Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., Cunningham was struck by a neon-green sex toy that was thrown from the stands.

The incident occurred late in the second quarter, and Cunningham got grazed by the dildo as she was standing by the foul line. Sparks guard Kelsey Plum then proceeded to kick the object away (see the video here).

After the game, which the Sparks won by a 100-91 final score, Cunningham reacted to the incident over social media. She posted a selfie to her Instagram Story with the caption, “No way that thing actually hit me. I knew I shouldn’t have tweeted that.”

Sophie Cunningham Instagram Story:

“No way that thing actually hit me. I knew I shouldn’t have tweeted that.” pic.twitter.com/4PHHoVQyKn — CaitlinFor3 (@CaitlinForThree) August 6, 2025

Cunningham was referring to her post to X from last Friday in which she called for an end to the dildo-throwing shenanigans at WNBA games. In a subsequent post to X later on Tuesday night, Cunningham again poked fun at herself over the poorly-aged post.

“this did NOT age well,” Cunningham wrote in a quote-post of her original message.

this did NOT age well. https://t.co/K1WGbOWEjJ — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) August 6, 2025

The original dildo-throwing incident occurred last week during an Golden State Valkyries-Atlanta Dream game. The fan responsible for that episode has since been arrested and identified (and is facing multiple charges as well).

Another dildo-throwing incident then occurred during a game last Friday between the Valkyries and the Chicago Sky (which sparked Cunningham’s original post to X). That incident led to jokes from Angel Reese and other WNBA players but has still not yet been resulted in the perpetrator being identified.

Now Cunningham was at the heart of the third such incident to occur at a WNBA game in the span of just one week. As a result, the league is implementing a no-bag policy for fans at Wednesday night’s game between the Valkyries and the Las Vegas Aces (as even coaches are now publicly denouncing the unsavory trend).