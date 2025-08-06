WNBA coach Lynne Roberts blasts ‘dangerous’ new trend from fans

Yet another adult toy was thrown onto the court during a WNBA game on Tuesday night, and Los Angeles Sparks coach Lynne Roberts is among those who are fed up with the trend.

Officials had to halt play just before halftime of the Sparks’ game against the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. Kelsey Plum had just made a free throw when a neon-green sex toy came flying onto the court.

The objected appeared to graze the foot of Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, who had an animated reaction when she realized what the item was. You can see the video here.

The incident was the third in a week where a fan threw a sex toy onto the court during a WNBA game. When asked about it after her team’s 100-91 win over the Fever, Roberts seemed quite frustrated.

“I think it’s ridiculous. It’s dumb. It’s stupid,” Roberts said. “It’s also dangerous. Player safety is number one. Respecting the game, all those things. I think it’s really stupid. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

The first instance of a sex toy being thrown onto the court occurred last Tuesday during a game between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries at Gateway Center in College Park, Ga. The perpetrator was eventually caught and arrested.

It happened again Friday when the Valkyries took on the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., leading to jokes from WNBA players such as Angel Reese.

Cunningham had previously taken to social media to plead with fans about the dildo-throwing antics, so that may be what inspired the latest.