Victor Wembanyama turns heads with his decision after Game 5

Victor Wembanyama always makes for an interesting postgame presser, but not on Tuesday.

The star big man grabbed attention after the San Antonio Spurs ’ 127-114 loss in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., when he decided to skip talking to the media.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year ignored reporters and went straight to the team bus while Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox was still talking to the media.

It was unclear why Wembanyama skipped his postgame media duties, but he was likely not in the mood, given his subpar play against the Thunder.

In Game 5, he shot 4-for-15 from the floor, finishing with 20 points, with most coming from the foul line, where he went 12-for-12.

Wembanyama added 6 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals and 1 assist in 38 minutes, as the Spurs see Oklahoma City grab a 3-2 series lead.

It remains to be seen whether the former Rookie of the Year will receive any punishment from the league for his postgame actions, but in any case, it was not a good look for Wembanyama to avoid the horde of media members waiting to hear his thoughts on the game and his performance.