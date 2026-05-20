Kyrie Irving could be next player to leave Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks appear to be cleaning out everyone strongly associated with the previous regime, and that has led to speculation about the future of guard Kyrie Irving .

ESPN’s Shams Charania appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday and suggested that teams around the league are monitoring Irving’s situation in Dallas.

“We’ve seen owner Patrick Dumont flush away anyone that was even around the Mark Cuban regime,” Charania said. “Nico Harrison, Jason Kidd, they were all brought in by Mark Cuban. Luka Doncic, a Mark Cuban guy. The only Mark Cuban guy left on that team right now is Kyrie Irving . … There are multiple contenders around the NBA that are very much monitoring what Kyrie Irving ’s future is right now with the Mavericks.”

"The only Mark Cuban guy left on the Mavericks is Kyrie Irving..



There's multiple contenders around the NBA that are very much monitoring what happens with Kyrie Irving in Dallas" ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive https://t.co/m3jxOPUDFk pic.twitter.com/kNKAUqfwbj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 20, 2026

New Mavericks president Masai Ujiri has made it clear he wants to see Irving and Cooper Flagg on the floor together, but the rumors certainly make sense. The team appears to essentially want to start over with Flagg as the centerpiece, and 34-year-old Irving coming off an ACL injury might not fit with that vision.

The Mavericks and Kidd parted ways on Tuesday in a decision that is said to be mutual. Ujiri is calling the shots now, and there are likely more changes to come at this point.