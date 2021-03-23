Steve Kerr ‘angry’ over podcast comment that went viral

Steve Kerr is “angry” over the way a comment he made on a podcast was portrayed.

Kerr joined Logan Murdock’s podcast for an episode that was published on Monday. In the episode, Kerr was talking with Murdock about the stress of leading the Warriors when they had championship expectations, compared to last season’s poor showing. From a stress standpoint, last season was more enjoyable for Kerr than the final season with Kevin Durant on the team.

Kerr feels NBC Sports Bay Area’s Drew Shiller made the coach look bad with the way he portrayed the comment on Twitter.

Steve Kerr told @loganmmurdock he enjoyed last season (when the Warriors went 15-50) more than Kevin Durant's final season with the Warriors. "That last year was tough. There was a lot going on — some that you know about and some that you don’t. That was very difficult." — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) March 22, 2021

Durant being the sensitive person he is of course responded on Twitter.

That led Kerr to address things on Monday. Kerr said that context was lacking from the quote Schiller tweeted.

“That year was just a bear. It was stress level … two season-ending injuries during the Finals. DeMarcus (Cousins) also had a serious injury … we had all kinds of stress. The whole point of the conversation was the stress of the five-year run compared to coaching a team of young guys that doesn’t win as many games, but is eager to win.”

Kerr continued to say how unfair the tweet was, because it made it seem like it was a shot at Durant.

“That is the furthest thing from the truth. It was a terribly unfair shot, completely taking something out of context …” Kerr said.

Coach Kerr is right, but you know this goes, right Steve? Adding in context means fewer retweets and less virality. Unfortunately, most people are more concerned with virality first and fairness second, which leads to these situations.