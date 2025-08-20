Surprising report emerges about Russell Westbrook’s future

Russell Westbrook is still waiting for a new deal, and he may just have to keep on waiting.

It would not be surprising if the former NBA MVP Westbrook enters the new season unsigned, Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported on Tuesday. Amico adds that Westbrook, if he does get signed, would “likely” be getting a minimum contract.

Westbrook, now 36, remains an unrestricted free agent after declining his player option for next season with the Denver Nuggets. Since Westbrook has more than 10 years of NBA experience, his minimum salary figure would be roughly $3.6 million. While that would mark a slight increase over what Westbrook could have made by picking up his player option (which would have been worth $3.5 million), it appears that the nine-time All-Star is still holding out for more than that.

Last season for the Nuggets, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per contest as Denver made it to the second round of the playoffs. But Westbrook’s unpredictable temperament remained a factor, and he reportedly even had a confrontation with a teammate at one point.

Westbrook’s market will also depend on whether he wants to start or whether he is content with a bench role. He was a reserve for over half the season last year with the Nuggets but has not always been happy with a second-unit designation in years past.

Should Westbrook manage to land an NBA deal before the new season starts, it would likely come from a specific team in the Western Conference. If not though, Westbrook may still be able to get a chance from an interesting club overseas that had previously expressed interest in him.