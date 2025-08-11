Report reveals Russell Westbrook’s most likely landing spot

Russell Westbrook remains a free agent, but one team appears to be a clear favorite for his services.

The Sacramento Kings are Westbrook’s most likely landing spot with training camp looming, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN. Westbrook would likely come off the bench if he landed with the Kings, just as he did with the Denver Nuggets last season.

Westbrook simply does not have many other suitors. The Oklahoma City Thunder had been cited as a potentially interested team, but they do not have any rotation spots to offer Westbrook, and they are reluctant to tinker too much with the chemistry of a team that just won an NBA title.

The 36-year-old guard can still be a contributor in the right role. Last season, he primarily came off the bench for the Nuggets, where he averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game. His contributions were enough that he finished seventh in voting for Sixth Man of the Year.

A few other contenders have also been mentioned as potential landing spots for Westbrook, but they do not appear to be quite as likely anymore. Still, as long as he remains unsigned, there is a chance someone else could intervene and make a move for him.