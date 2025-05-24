Former NBA champion has a low opinion of Cooper Flagg

Many evaluators view Cooper Flagg as a generational talent capable of turning around an NBA franchise. That feeling is not universal, though.

Former Boston Celtics wing Tony Allen, regarded as one of the top defenders of his era, has major doubts about Flagg at the next level. In an appearance on GrindCityMedia’s YouTube channel, Allen said he does not view Flagg as a franchise-changing player, and predicted the Duke star would not win Rookie of the Year in 2026.

“I don’t think Cooper Flagg’s going to turn a franchise around like that,” Allen said. “I ain’t seeing KD. I’m just not seeing all that. I’m seeing Andrei Kirilenko.

“He’s going to be a one-time All-Star. I don’t see it, bro. I’m just not hyped on these Duke kids. He is nice, but his max-out potential is Andrei Kirilenko.”

Kirilenko made an All-Star team and three All-Defensive teams with the Utah Jazz, and had a very solid career. People are definitely expecting more than that out of Flagg, though. There is a reason people were so animated when the Dallas Mavericks surprisingly won the lottery for the right to select him.

Allen is not afraid to air some controversial opinions, but this one is certainly well out of step with the mainstream. After all, not many players have looked the part taking on Team USA in a scrimmage at age 17.

Flagg averaged 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game during his only season at Duke. He certainly has the look of a future star at the next level.

