Wizards fans all said the same thing after Trae Young got ejected

Trae Young somehow found a way to endear himself to Washington Wizards fans before even scoring his first points with his new team.

Young, days away from making his Wizards debut, got ejected from Monday’s game against the Houston Rockets at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. He made his way onto the court late in the third quarter during a heated altercation between teammate Jamir Watkins and Rockets forward Tari Eason (video here).

After Young was tossed from the venue, he sent a message to D.C. assuring them that he won’t let it happen too often.

“Don’t expect me to get ejected too many more times D.C.” Young posted on X. “But I’m definitely bringing that energy & competitiveness when I’m back for my brothers!”

Don’t expect me to get ejected too many more times D.C.😂 .. but I’m definitely bringing that energy & competitiveness when I’m back for my brothers! 🫶🏽 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 3, 2026

Rather than be upset with Young for costing the team a technical foul, several Wizards fans were already calling him a “legend” for his early show of fire.

LFG YOU A WIZARD LEGEND ALREADY 🧙‍♂️ — SleeperWizards (@SleeperWizards) March 3, 2026

Wizards legend already — Ja’Bill Merky Croskett (@Manimoewil) March 3, 2026

DC LEGEND ALREADY — Tre Johnson SZN (@trejohnsonszn) March 3, 2026

The Wizards haven’t had a face of the franchise for years now. Young long held that distinction with the Atlanta Hawks and appears poised to reprise the role in D.C.

With Washington trying to pile on the losses for more draft lottery combinations, he even arguably helped his team’s cause by getting himself ejected. Fans clearly weren’t complaining as the Wizards lost to the Rockets 123-118.