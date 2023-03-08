 Skip to main content
Troubling report emerges about Zion Williamson’s health

March 8, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Zion Williamson smiling

Sep 27, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Zion Williamson during a press conference at the New Orleans Pelicans Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

It is starting to sound like the same old song and dance for Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Speaking this week on “The Hoop Collective,” Brian Windhorst of ESPN shared a troubling report about the health of the Pelicans star forward Williamson, who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

“He’s not close, I don’t think,” Windhorst said of Williamson, per HoopsRumors. “I think his setback was significant, and so now you’re worried about a worse setback, so you’re going to be doubly cautious.”

The former No. 1 overall pick Williamson has been out since early January after suffering a right hamstring strain. In mid-February, the Pelicans then revealed that Williamson had re-aggravated his injury and would thus miss several additional weeks of action. New Orleans has completely floundered in Williamson’s absence, going 8-20 since he got injured (though they also have been bitten by injuries to other key players like Brandon Ingram, Jose Alvarado, and Larry Nance Jr.).

Williamson already missed all of last season with a foot injury and has only played in 114 total games since being drafted in 2019. Though he still has plenty of time to turn it around at age 22, the Pelicans are probably glad they protected themselves in Williamson’s big new contract extension.

