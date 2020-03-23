Twitter reacts to reporter repping Sixers at White House briefing
Monday’s White House press briefing featured a subtle nod to the National Basketball Association.
President Donald Trump addressed the media to provide an update on the coronavirus situation, and some eagle-eyed viewers noticed that one reporter in attendance was wearing a Philadelphia 76ers lanyard. Check out a few of the great Twitter reactions that resulted:
Who’s my man with the @sixers lanyard? pic.twitter.com/UzpyVJEz90
— Marc Zumoff (@marczumoff) March 23, 2020
Shoutout to this reporter wearing a sixers lanyard pic.twitter.com/pGpPoTOuZP
— Quigs (@BigSeanQ_) March 23, 2020
The Sixers getting a little love at the White House briefing. A rare road victory for the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/bvOHT5UW1v
— Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) March 23, 2020
Looks like a #philaunite sportswriter without #NBA got a side job as a reporter at the #WhiteHouse @sixers @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/fVWHxKT24U
— (((Dave Katz))) (@KatzStats) March 23, 2020
Trust the Virus
— Eric Cohen (@ebcinpa) March 23, 2020
Hinkie in disguise.
— Toto (@to______t0) March 23, 2020
Washington, DC is pretty obviously Wizards territory, but a Sixers infiltrator isn’t too far-fetched with Philadelphia sitting just two hours away.
While Philly has butted heads with the Trump White House in years past, Monday’s press briefing had the unexpected result of showing us the extent of the reach of Sixers Nation.