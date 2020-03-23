pixel 1
Monday, March 23, 2020

Twitter reacts to reporter repping Sixers at White House briefing

March 23, 2020
by Darryn Albert

Monday’s White House press briefing featured a subtle nod to the National Basketball Association.

President Donald Trump addressed the media to provide an update on the coronavirus situation, and some eagle-eyed viewers noticed that one reporter in attendance was wearing a Philadelphia 76ers lanyard. Check out a few of the great Twitter reactions that resulted:

Washington, DC is pretty obviously Wizards territory, but a Sixers infiltrator isn’t too far-fetched with Philadelphia sitting just two hours away.

While Philly has butted heads with the Trump White House in years past, Monday’s press briefing had the unexpected result of showing us the extent of the reach of Sixers Nation.

