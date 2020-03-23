Twitter reacts to reporter repping Sixers at White House briefing

Monday’s White House press briefing featured a subtle nod to the National Basketball Association.

President Donald Trump addressed the media to provide an update on the coronavirus situation, and some eagle-eyed viewers noticed that one reporter in attendance was wearing a Philadelphia 76ers lanyard. Check out a few of the great Twitter reactions that resulted:

Shoutout to this reporter wearing a sixers lanyard pic.twitter.com/pGpPoTOuZP — Quigs (@BigSeanQ_) March 23, 2020

The Sixers getting a little love at the White House briefing. A rare road victory for the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/bvOHT5UW1v — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) March 23, 2020

Trust the Virus — Eric Cohen (@ebcinpa) March 23, 2020

Hinkie in disguise. — Toto (@to______t0) March 23, 2020

Washington, DC is pretty obviously Wizards territory, but a Sixers infiltrator isn’t too far-fetched with Philadelphia sitting just two hours away.

While Philly has butted heads with the Trump White House in years past, Monday’s press briefing had the unexpected result of showing us the extent of the reach of Sixers Nation.