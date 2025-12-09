Video shows Will Hardy going off on Jazz players for their lack of effort

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy lost his cool during a timeout in the team’s latest loss, and a fan captured the outburst on video.

The Jazz fell to 8-15 on Sunday with a 131-101 home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Two days prior, they gave up 146 points in a blowout loss to the New York Knicks.

With his team’s defense practically nonexistent early in Sunday’s game, Hardy decided that he had seen enough. The Jazz coach went off on his players in a red-faced, expletive-laden rant after the team fell behind 10-1 in the opening minutes.

“I’m tired of f—ing doing this every game. F—ing play harder!” Hardy screamed.

You can see the video here.

That type of coaching is rare to see in today’s NBA, and many would argue that it is the style that could get Hardy fired. Hardy probably knows that he is going to get fired anyway if the Jazz don’t turn things around, which might be why he blew a gasket.

The Jazz have allowed 125.8 points per game this season, which is the second-worst mark in the league ahead of only the Washington Wizards. Utah went 17-65 last year and has not shown any signs of improvement this season.

Hardy is known for having a bit of a temper, though he typically directs it at the referees. With an overall record of 93-176 in his three-plus seasons with the Jazz, he may sense that his time with the franchise is nearing its conclusion.