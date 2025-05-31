Zion Williamson’s ex threatens lawsuit against him

Zion Williamson’s rumored ex has reached out to a notorious lawyer as she considers a lawsuit against the New Orleans Pelicans star.

Moriah Mills, an adult film star who allegedly had a relationship with Williamson in 2023, has contacted attorney Tony Buzbee and is considering her own lawsuit against Williamson, according to TMZ. Buzbee said he is “evaluating her claims.”

The potential new suit comes as Williamson faces concerning allegations from an ex-girlfriend dating back to his time at Duke, even claiming Williamson threatened her with a loaded gun in one incident. Williamson has denied the allegations and called the lawsuit an attempt to exploit him financially.

Mills was linked to Williamson in 2023, and made a series of accusations about the Pelicans star at that time. The nature of her allegations is not clear, and for now, she is not publicly commenting on any potential litigation.

Buzbee is best known in the sports world for representing many of Deshaun Watson’s accusers. He is also representing Shannon Sharpe’s accuser, a fact that Sharpe has sought to use against her.

Williamson will be entering the third year of a five-year, $197.2 million contract with New Orleans in 2025-26. His off-court life has had plenty of drama, including an incident in April in which a woman who was allegedly involved romantically with Williamson was arrested at Williamson’s home and accused of stalking and beating a rival.