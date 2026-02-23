Edwin Diaz responds to Steve Cohen’s shady comments about him

Edwin Diaz is trying to be the bigger person after Steve Cohen’s recent comments about him.

The New York Mets owner Cohen went viral earlier this month over some shady remarks that he made about Diaz. Speaking in an interview with Mets broadcaster Howie Rose, Cohen said that Diaz’s decision to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers was “perplexing” and added that “I’m not sure exactly how” Diaz arrived at his decision.

On Sunday at Spring Training, Diaz responded to Cohen’s comments. Diaz indicated that it was a simply a business decision and went on to say positive things about both the Dodgers and the Mets.

“It’s a market I was in,” said Diaz, per Sebastian Ibarra of Dodger Blue. “I was a free agent, so I got the chance to talk with everyone,” Díaz said. “I think the Dodgers did a great job recruiting me. At the end of the day, I chose to be here.

“I have a lot of respect for the Mets organization, players, staff, ownership,” added Diaz. “They treated me really good. I don’t have anything bad to say about them. But at the end of the day, I’m here. This is a new journey for me and I’m happy to be with the Dodgers, so let’s see how it goes.”

The three-time All-Star Diaz had been with the Mets since 2019, even predating Cohen’s purchase of the team in 2020. But he left earlier this offseason to sign with the Dodgers on a record-setting multi-year contract.

It is also worth noting that Diaz’s brother Alexis already pitched for the Dodgers during the 2025 season. Between the familial connection and the big money that he ended up getting, Diaz’s decision makes much more sense than Cohen may be willing to give him credit for.