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Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to Kyle Busch’s death

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Dale Earnhardt Jr in sunglasses
Oct 11, 2019; Talladega, AL, USA; NBC analyst and former driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. looks on during practice for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kyle Busch were longtime rivals, but Earnhardt paid tribute to Busch as a friend after Busch’s death on Thursday.

Earnhardt admitted that he and Busch “had a really challenging existence for many years,” but eventually sorted out their differences at Busch’s instigation. He spoke of a relationship built on deep respect, and that Earnhardt had even planned to see him next week.

“Kyle was one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history. No one can deny that. But he was also a father, a husband, brother, son, and a friend to many,” Earnhardt wrote on X. “My heart is broken for the Busch family. I will never be able to make sense of this loss but I am thankful that we had found a way to become friends.”

Earnhardt and Busch had a tense relationship after Busch left Hendrick Motorsports in 2008 and Earnhardt took over his car. Busch infamously wrecked Earnhardt on lap 398 of 400 at Richmond that year, which helped establish Busch’s antagonistic reputation among fans.

Busch died suddenly on Thursday at age 41. He had complained about a sinus issue during his final race at Watkins Glen on May 10, but details about his cause of death remain unclear.

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