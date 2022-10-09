Kyle Larson critical of himself for ‘dumb’ mistake

Kyle Larson failed to make the cut for the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs after finishing 35th in the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Larson was looking to repeat as the Cup Series champion, but the Hendrick Motorsports driver made a costly mistake. He hit the wall and had to pit on lap 99 for repairs to his right rear toe link.

LARSON HAS AN ISSUE! The No. 5 has a broken toe link, but still sits +11 to the cutline with less than 10 laps to go. He should be able to advance with no caution.#NASCAR #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/bEg9gPllFG — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) October 9, 2022

Cars kept passing up Larson during his lengthy pit stop, which sent him down the leaderboard.

The driver of the No. 5 Chevy took all the blame for the error.

"Just a dumb mistake on my part." Defending Cup champion Kyle Larson eliminated after the Charlotte Roval pic.twitter.com/rKDi6Sm3WU — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) October 9, 2022

“Just a dumb mistake on my part,” Larson said after the race. “It’s frustrating to end like this. But, as up-and-down as I was this season, I’m not surprised that I made another mistake. A costly one at an important time.”

In addition to Larson, Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez and Alex Bowman were also eliminated from the playoff.