Aaron Rodgers’ visit to Pittsburgh takes a strange turn

It was widely reported over the weekend that quarterback Aaron Rodgers was visiting Pittsburgh, but had no plans to meet with the Steelers. Now that story has another angle that makes it even weirder.

Rodgers’ visit to Pittsburgh came as a surprise to both the Steelers and his agent, David Dunn, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Monday that part of the reason there was no meeting with the team is because no one actually knew he would be there.

“When the report surfaced last week, that he was back in town visiting the Steelers, nobody in the organization knew about it, and his agent didn’t know about it,” Schefter said. “In fact, they said, flat out, it’s just not true.”

This is unreal. Schefter confirms Kaboly report. Steelers didn’t know Rodgers was coming to Pittsburgh. And get this. His agent didn’t know either. WTH is going on here??? pic.twitter.com/wDzQusSwl2 — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 11, 2026

Rodgers loves to keep people guessing, but this is weird even for him. Why would Rodgers visit Pittsburgh without even his agent knowing? How did that information get out anyway? There are no clear answers, especially since original reports claimed he planned to sign a contract while in town. That, of course, did not happen.

For now, the Rodgers wait goes on. The Steelers start voluntary minicamp next week, which could be a key decision date for the quarterback. The conventional wisdom remains that he will ultimately return and play one more year with Pittsburgh, though.