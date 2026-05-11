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NBA decides on further punishment for Victor Wembanyama

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Victor Wembanyama wearing the Spurs' "Fiesta" jersey
Apr 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a call by an official during the second half of game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The NBA has already decided whether Victor Wembanyama will face any additional punishment for elbowing Minnesota’s Naz Reid during Sunday’s Game 4.

Wembanyama will not be suspended or fined for his flagrant-2 foul on Reid during Sunday’s game at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed on “The Pat McAfee Show” Monday.

Wembanyama leveled Reid during the second quarter of Sunday’s Western Conference Semifinals game (video here). He was assessed a flagrant-2 foul, which is an automatic ejection.

There was immediate speculation after the game that Wembanyama might face further punishment for his actions. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson made it very clear that the team would find that unjustified, but other figures noted that there are certainly some NBA players that would probably be suspended for such a move. Ultimately, Wembanyama’s lack of a reputation or previous wrongdoing probably helped him here.

Minnesota went on to win Sunday’s game in comeback fashion to even up the series at 2. The pivotal Game 5 will take place in San Antonio on Tuesday.

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