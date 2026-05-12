Bears rookie with an awesome name abruptly decides to retire

The Chicago Bears will not be able to get off their Sandy Cheeks jokes this season.

Chicago announced on Monday that they are placing rookie wide receiver Squirrel White on the reserve/retired list. White is apparently retiring at the age of 22.

A Birmingham, Ala. native, White played three years in college at Tennessee, appearing in 38 total games for them. He then decided to transfer to Florida State for his senior season.

For the Seminoles in 2025, White appeared in 10 games but caught just five passes for 52 yards and zero touchdowns. He then proceeded to go undrafted last month in the 2026 NFL Draft.

From there, the 5-foot-9, 177-pound White managed to land a deal with the Bears as an undrafted free agent. But now just over two weeks after the conclusion of the draft, White has abruptly decided to retire.

Meanwhile, White’s real name is Marquarius, but he was nicknamed “Squirrel” as an infant by his grandmother because his movements were similar to that of the backyard rodent. With White ultimately choosing not to pursue a career in the NFL any further though, we will have to keep relying on this guy as the best-named player in the sport.