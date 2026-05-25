Daniel Suarez had touching tribute for Kyle Busch after winning Coca-Cola 600

Daniel Suarez made sure to offer up his NASCAR Cup Series win on Sunday to his longtime peer Kyle Busch.

Suarez was named the winner of a rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600, besting Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, and Tyler Reddick to emerge victorious at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. Tears were streaming down Suarez’s face as he celebrated the result during a race filled with tributes to the late Busch.

Before his post-race interview, the Spire Motorsports driver was seen pointing to the sky, seemingly thanking Busch for blessing him on the track.

Daniel Suarez points to the sky as he is declared winner of the #CocaCola600! #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/7JZeofbm18 — Noah Lewis (@Noah_Lewis1) May 25, 2026

“Kyle, he was special, man,” Suarez said. “This one is for Kyle. For Kyle, for Samantha, for Brexton, for Lennix — for all his family.

“Every win is special. But definitely, this one has a special flavor because of Kyle. This one is for him. If it wasn’t for Kyle, I wasn’t going to be an Xfinity champion. I wasn’t going to have my shot in the Cup Series. To be able to win this race for him is unbelievable.”

This win carried special significance for Daniel Suárez ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dMVQ3OTMVz — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) May 25, 2026

Busch died suddenly on Thursday due to what was later revealed to be complications from pneumonia. He had been scheduled to compete on Sunday before his tragic death.

Reports state that Busch was found unresponsive on Wednesday while testing a racing simulator in Concord.