Pneumonia listed on death certificate for Kyle Busch

On May 21, NASCAR star Kyle Busch tragically died at the age of 41.

Busch was set to race at the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, N.C., on May 24, so his death was shocking to many.

Busch’s family revealed that “severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis,” which led to complications and Busch’s death.

The death certificate, which was first obtained by US Weekly on Wednesday, also stated that Busch died from pneumonia. The certificate also said that Busch had been dealing with pneumonia for “days to weeks” before his death, turning into sepsis, which “triggered disseminated intravascular coagulation.”

Reports previously stated that 911 calls said Busch was “coughing up blood” before the ambulance arrived. Busch was also found unresponsive a day before his death while using a racing simulator.

It’s been a tough time for the Busch family and NASCAR fans, and the Charlotte Motor Speedway even had a touching tribute during the eighth lap of the Coca-Cola 600.

The crowd falls silent and holds up eight fingers on Lap 8 to pay tribute to Kyle Busch.@AlwaysRaceDay pic.twitter.com/ajzmwGSrjv — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) May 24, 2026

Daniel Suarez, who won the Coca-Cola 600, said, “This one’s for Kyle” after he crossed the finish line in an emotional scene in Charlotte.

Richard Childress Racing has also announced that the No. 8 car will switch to No. 33, and the team will hold No. 8 for Kyle’s son, Brexton.