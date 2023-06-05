Indiana player missed game over ridiculous suspension

Indiana starting second baseman Tyler Cerny was forced to sit out Sunday night’s regional championship game against Kentucky for what many felt was an absurd reason.

Cerny was suspended for Sunday’s game due to a violation of NCAA celebration rules the day before. The violation was a result of Cerny bringing a prop onto the field to celebrate.

Indiana catcher Peter Serruto blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Saturday that wound up being the difference in his team’s 5-3 victory. When Hoosiers players came out to greet Serruto at home plate, Cerny placed the team’s “Crimson Chain” around Serruto’s neck.

Indiana’s Tyler Cerny will miss tonight’s regional championship game due to suspension for bringing a prop onto the field to celebrate a HR. NCAA hates fun. @IUBarstool pic.twitter.com/0wTzmLZux8 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 4, 2023

Had Cerny waited until Serruto got into the dugout, there would have been no issue. Since he brought the chain onto the field, he technically violated NCAA rules by celebrating with a prop. That led to an ejection from Saturday’s game and a suspension for Sunday’s.

Kentucky staved off elimination with a 16-6 blowout win over Indiana on Sunday. Cerny probably would not have made enough of an impact on the game, but most fans were irate over the NCAA’s ridiculous ruling.

Indiana and Kentucky will play again on Monday night to determine which team advances to the Super Regionals.