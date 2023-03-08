 Skip to main content
Buddy Boeheim sends message about father Jim’s retirement

March 8, 2023
by Grey Papke
Buddy Boeheim pointing during a game

Mar 11, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) stands on the court as the Syracuse Orange play the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half in the quarterfinal round of the 2021 ACC tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. The Virginia Cavaliers won 72-69. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Boeheim’s son Buddy authored a number of signature moments at Syracuse in what turned out to be Jim’s last run to the Sweet Sixteen in 2021, and Buddy was quick to pay tribute to his father after Wednesday’s retirement news.

In a social media post, Buddy Boeheim called Jim “the greatest coach, father, and mentor I could ever ask for.” He added that he was also looking forward to “a lot of golf in our future” with his dad.

Buddy Boeheim starred under his father and was a three-year starter from 2019-2022, averaging 19.2 points per game in his final season with the Orange. He currently plays for the Detroit Pistons’ G League affiliate.

Syracuse announced Wednesday that Jim Boeheim would be retiring after 47 seasons as the school’s basketball coach. There is still a lack of clarity over whether Boeheim himself made the decision or whether the school decided to nudge him out.

