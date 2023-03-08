Buddy Boeheim sends message about father Jim’s retirement

Jim Boeheim’s son Buddy authored a number of signature moments at Syracuse in what turned out to be Jim’s last run to the Sweet Sixteen in 2021, and Buddy was quick to pay tribute to his father after Wednesday’s retirement news.

In a social media post, Buddy Boeheim called Jim “the greatest coach, father, and mentor I could ever ask for.” He added that he was also looking forward to “a lot of golf in our future” with his dad.

There will never be another Jim Boeheim. The greatest coach, father, and mentor I could ever ask for. A man that gave a city, program, and university everything he had his whole life with countless accomplishments. Excited for a lot of golf in our future, love you pops

Buddy Boeheim starred under his father and was a three-year starter from 2019-2022, averaging 19.2 points per game in his final season with the Orange. He currently plays for the Detroit Pistons’ G League affiliate.

Syracuse announced Wednesday that Jim Boeheim would be retiring after 47 seasons as the school’s basketball coach. There is still a lack of clarity over whether Boeheim himself made the decision or whether the school decided to nudge him out.