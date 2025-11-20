Dan Hurley dropped an F-bomb during vintage postgame press conference

Dan Hurley is known for being one of the most outwardly emotional coaches in the country, and those traits were on full display after UConn lost a tough game to Arizona on Wednesday night.

Arizona, the No. 4-ranked team in the country, survived a comeback bid from No. 3 UConn to beat the Huskies 71-67 at Harry A. Gampel Pavillon in Storrs, Conn. UConn rallied all the way back from a 15-point deficit to take the lead late in the second half, but Arizona did enough in the final few minutes to secure the victory.

During his postgame press conference, Hurley was asked a question about some of the stats from the hard-fought battle. He gave a sarcastic laugh and ripped up the stat sheet that was sitting on the table in front of him. Hurley then said UConn “f—ing blew a chance to beat one of the best teams” despite the Huskies missing two of their key players.

UConn was without senior center Tarris Reed Jr., who is dealing with an ankle injury. Reed is the team’s top scorer and rebounder with 20.0 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. He also averaged 2.7 blocks in the three games he played and is an excellent low-post player.

Five-star freshman Braylon Mullins, another one of UConn’s starters, has not yet played for the Huskies because of an ankle injury he suffered during the preseason.

Even without the two starters, Hurley did not seem pleased with his team’s overall effort.

“We got punked. We punked out,” Hurley said. “It’s gonna be a bad film session coming out of here. There’s a street fight going on in the paint, and men can’t watch fights. You can’t stand on the outside when your buddies are in a fight. You get in the fight. You don’t stand on the periphery of the fight. We’ll see a lot of clips where guys were not in the fight with their teammates.”

UConn let a potential big win slip away, but it was a positive sign that they had a chance to beat one of the top teams in the country even without arguably their best player. While we have seen far more emotional press conferences from Hurley, he clearly felt the Huskies should have come away with the victory.

Hurley led UConn to consecutive national championships in 2023 and 2024. The Huskies are viewed as a legitimate contender again this season, and they should be even better when they have everyone healthy.