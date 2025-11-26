Maryland’s Andre Mills somehow scores a basket from the seat of his pants

One Maryland player pulled something out of a Laurel and Hardy routine during Tuesday’s game.

Maryland faced off on Tuesday against No. 12-ranked Gonzaga. In the first half at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nev., Maryland guard Andre Mills drove hard to the basket but missed the shot through contact.

Mills ended up on the seat of his pants, and, by a stroke of good fortune, had the loose ball ricochet right back to him. Without even so much as a second thought, Mills tossed it up and banked it in before the Gonzaga defense could even react.

Here is the preposterous video.

Andre Mills knocks it down while on the FLOOR pic.twitter.com/MB1ntCCpgo — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 26, 2025

Take a look at another angle of the slapstick moment.

BRO SCORED SITTING DOWN pic.twitter.com/67hQD07PIs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 26, 2025

Those comical two points were part of 11 that Mills scored on the evening on 4/8 overall shooting. Maryland ended up getting run out of the gym by Gonzaga though, losing by an ugly 100-61 final score.

Even despite the Terrapins’ loss however, Mills managed to produce one of the best unconventional shots we have seen in college basketball since this one from March Madness several years ago.