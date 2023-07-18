College insider makes interesting prediction about Bronny James, USC

Bronny James will be the feature attraction at USC next season, but one college hoops insider thinks Bronny may have to do it from the second unit.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports recently shared an interesting prediction about USC. Rothstein believes that USC’s starting five for next year will be Isaiah Collier, Boogie Ellis, Kobe Johnson, DJ Rodman, and Joshua Morgan. That would leave Bronny coming off the bench for the Trojans.

Bronny, the 18-year-old son of LeBron James, will be the one that everybody is coming to see. But he is a true freshman, whereas all the other names that Rothstein mentioned (other than Collier, who is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class) are upperclassmen.

There are plenty of skeptics about Bronny’s game, including some well-known basketball figures. Despite his famous name, Bronny only recently became a five-star recruit and thus may have to prove himself off the bench for USC to start off his one-and-done season.