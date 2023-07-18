 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, July 18, 2023

College insider makes interesting prediction about Bronny James, USC

July 18, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Bronny James in a jersey

Dec 11, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Sierra Canyon High School guard Bronny James looks on against Perry High School at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James will be the feature attraction at USC next season, but one college hoops insider thinks Bronny may have to do it from the second unit.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports recently shared an interesting prediction about USC. Rothstein believes that USC’s starting five for next year will be Isaiah Collier, Boogie Ellis, Kobe Johnson, DJ Rodman, and Joshua Morgan. That would leave Bronny coming off the bench for the Trojans.

Bronny, the 18-year-old son of LeBron James, will be the one that everybody is coming to see. But he is a true freshman, whereas all the other names that Rothstein mentioned (other than Collier, who is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class) are upperclassmen.

There are plenty of skeptics about Bronny’s game, including some well-known basketball figures. Despite his famous name, Bronny only recently became a five-star recruit and thus may have to prove himself off the bench for USC to start off his one-and-done season.

Article Tags

Bronny JamesUSC
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus