Syracuse makes a decision on Adrian Autry after humiliating ACC Tournament loss

Jim Boeheim coached the Syracuse Orange for nearly 50 years. His successor lasted only three seasons on the job.

According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Syracuse is firing head coach Adrian Autry on Wednesday, with an official announcement expected within the day.

It started well for Autry with Syracuse, as he guided the Orange to 20 wins in the 2023-24 season. But they never surpassed that success in the next two seasons, winning only 14 games in the 2024-25 campaign and 15 in what turned out to be his last calling the shots for the program.

The Orange lost six games in a row in the 2025-26 season, including Tuesday’s 86-69 defeat to the SMU Mustangs in the first round of the ACC Tournament, essentially snuffing out Syracuse’s already dim hopes to make the NCAA Tournament.

Autry had big shoes to fill when he took over Syracuse’s coaching job, following Boeheim, a Basketball Hall of Famer, who steered the Orange to over 1,000 wins and an NCAA championship in 2003.

Ultimately, the Orange was clearly not satisfied with Autry’s body of work and the program’s regression after his promising first season at the helm. His stint as Syracuse’s head coach resulted in a mediocre 49-48 record.